The remaining doses of Ravi’s zombie cure were stolen back in Season 3, episode 6 of CW’s “iZombie.” Executive producer Rob Thomas told Entertainment Weekly last May that the original plan was to keep the culprit’s identity a secret until the Season 3 finale. But because they ended up running out of time in the season ender, Thomas said that Ravi and Liv would just find out who the stealer is pretty early in Season 4.

Apparently, there had been another change of plan, as series stars Rose McIver and Rahul Kohli both said that the mystery surrounding the missing cure is going to unravel at the latter part of the current season.

“It’s very important in the bigger picture of the show,” McIver said (via Syfy Wire) of the cure’s role in the new season during a press visit to the show’s set last November. “I feel like, ultimately, [my character] Liv wants to be cured. It’s hard because I think she found her purpose through being a zombie, but, the inability to have children, or to have to eat brains of people who have died for a living for her is clearly not the long game. They are very game to find out who stole the cure … [But] it becomes more so, later, throughout the arc this year.”

Kohli, who plays Ravi on the series, echoed McIver’s comments about the cure. “It’s not as quick as you think. It doesn’t happen quickly,” the actor said (via Comic Book Resources) of when will the identity of the culprit will be revealed. “And I didn’t see it coming. I went back, as I kind of breezed over, and I was like ‘Hmmm? No.’ And I went back, and, yeah, that was a big shock.”

As to whether or not the identity of the culprit made sense to him, Kohli added, “Oh, absolutely. It’s kind of stupid… It fits so well, I feel stupid that I was shocked, but I was shocked.”

As fans will remember, Liv’s primary suspect is Blaine (David Anders). Ravi, meanwhile, thinks that the culprit is Don E. (Bryce Hodgson) because before the cure was stolen, Don E. told Ravi that one of his clients was willing to pay $1 million for it.

“iZombie” Season 4 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.