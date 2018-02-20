While Blaine has done a lot of bad things to Liv and her friends, he’ll remain to be someone she can’t completely shut off from her life in Season 4 of “iZombie.”

During a press visit to the set of the CW series late last year, McIver said that there are a number of things that forces her character Liv to be civil with David Anders’ Blaine.

“Blaine … is continuously sort of this Big Bad that, for many reasons, Liv has to keep at bay,” the 29-year-old actress said (via Screen Rant) when asked about Liv and Blaine’s dynamic in the next season. “Because they have a lot of common friends and common enemies, and it’s a very challenging position for her to be in.”

“I think she (Liv) still struggles with [dealing with Blaine] because she clearly hates him and everything that he’s sort of done to her and the people she loves,” McIver continued. “But he also can help her; he has friends in high places. She kind of has to dance between those two things [in Season 4] quite a lot.”

Although Liv doesn’t forget the fact that it was Blaine who turned her into a zombie, teaming up with the ever opportunistic businessman might be a good thing for the assistant medical examiner as the upcoming season is set to introduce new villains.

“There are multiple Big Bads, but they’re not Big Bads as such,” McIver teased. “They’re sort of nuanced shades of Big Bad and different kinds that antagonize different portions of the zombie or human populations.”

In addition to Blaine, another villain returning for Season 4 is his dad Angus (Robert Knepper). Angus was last seen in Season 3, episode 8, in which Blaine memorably trapped him in a well so Blaine could take over his brain business.

“Angus is going to get out of the well,” executive producer Rob Thomas revealed at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel last July. “He’s going to be up to no good and he’s going to have some very hardcore violent pro-zombie people on his side.”

“iZombie” Season 4 premieres on Monday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.