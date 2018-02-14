The CW has released the synopsis for the Season 4 premiere of “iZombie.”

According to the outline for the episode 1 of the new season, Liv (Rose McIver) has a surprising vision while investigating the murder of a Seattle Seahawk superfan with Clive (Malcolm Goodwin). Meanwhile, Major (Robert Buckley), who still works at Fillmore-Graves, is assigned to mentor young and homeless zombies. Ravi (Rahul Kohli) continues to suffer from unrequited love for Peyton (Aly Michalka), while Blaine (David Anders) deals with a threat looming from his past.

The synopsis also notes that the season premiere marks the return of Blaine’s dad, Angus (Robert Knepper), who was last seen in Season 3, episode 8. In the said episode, Blaine memorably trapped Angus in a well and started taking over his brain business.

“Angus is going to get out of the well,” executive producer Rob Thomas revealed at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel last July. “He’s going to be up to no good and he’s going to have some very hardcore violent pro-zombie people on his side.”

Thomas also told Entertainment Weekly last June that the new season will open with a montage of how the whole brain system works in the New Seattle. “In Season 4, episode 1, the first one back, because I want to illustrate it for the TV audience, we’re going to open with a montage of how the whole brain system works,” Thomas said. “Starting with a guy dying, showing the brain harvesting, showing it going on a shipping container, showing it getting to Seattle, going to a brain processing plant, getting put into to a tube, going to a dispensary, going to a Zombie With a Brain card, and being consumed. I think it’s important that the audience knows how it’s supposed to work.”

The season premiere will also reveal the fate of Ravi, who had Liv scratch him at the end of the Season 3 finale in order to test how well his latest antidote to the zombie epidemic worked. “I’m not saying he is a zombie,” Thomas told TVLine. “That will be revealed right away [in the Season 4 premiere]. We will not make the audience wait for that, and we will promise that [the cure] did not kill him. [Laughs] Ravi will be around for Season 4. The results will be fun. We’re actually pretty excited about what happens to Ravi.”

“iZombie” Season 4 premieres on Monday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.