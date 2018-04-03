The CW really made “Jane the Virgin” fans happy as it renewed the show for a fifth, and possibly last, season.

Alongside “Jane the Virgin,” other shows that have been renewed are “Arrow,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” “The Flash,” “Riverdale,” “Supergirl,” “Supernatural,” “Black Lightning,” “Dynasty,” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” according to Variety.

The future of other shows, such as “Life Sentence,” “Valor,” “iZombie” and “The 100,” still remain uncertain, according to Vulture.

Rachel Bloom, who plays lead star Rebecca Brunch in “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” already confirmed on Twitter that their fourth season will also be their last.

As for Gina Rodriguez, who plays lead star Jane Gloriana Villanueva in “Jane the Virgin,” she hinted earlier that Season 5 might be the last for the telenovela.

Rodriguez spoke during the Women To Watch day of panels from Create & Cultivate and Fossil in Austin, Texas last March, according to Variety. She was talking about her first-hand experience as a director, which really thrilled fans. However, she threw fans under the bus when she casually mentioned their “final season.”

“When it came to directing ‘Jane,’ as the star of the show — as a woman, as Latina, I was like, ‘I need to come so correct that I cannot be denied,’” she said of her decision to take charge.

Rodriguez added that it was “the most incredible experience,” and she is proud to note that it was actually “the highest-rated of the season.” She then concluded that she plans to “do more [directing] next year — in our final season.”

There are only three more episodes left this Season 4. For now, Jane is back together with her baby daddy, Rafael Solano (Justin Baldoni) while her mother, Xo Villanueva (Andrea Navedo) is battling cancer. Whatever the future episodes have in store, showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman already said that they have the ending of “Jane the Virgin” all figured out. However, everything is still open to change.

“I have a specific end point that I would like to build towards, but it's not all in my hands so I have to talk to my bosses about that and hope that we're on the same page,” Urman laughingly told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Jane the Virgin” Season 4 airs Fridays on The CW at 9 p.m. EDT. Photo: The CW