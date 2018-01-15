Being the superstar that he is, Rogelio De La Vega (Jaime Camil) from “Jane the Virgin” has had his fair share of nemeses. For the past few seasons, his biggest rival is Esteban Santiago (Keller Wortham), but he was forced to accept him after Esteban became an item with his baby mama, Darci Factor (Justina Mechado).

However, this Season 4 will introduce Rogelio to a brand new opponent - River Fields, to be played by Brooke Shields. According to TV Line, Shields’ character will get into a feud with Rogelio on the network viral, and their heated argument will even go viral.

River is described as “equally smart, witty, and gorgeous” like Rogelio, but when it comes to her personality, the CW network clarified that she is “vastly different” from Shields.

The actress’ involvement in “Jane the Virgin” is probably what Camil was referring to during an earlier interview with Bustle. “Let’s say that a new character is going to be introduced that is going to make Rogelio’s life amazingly complex, amazingly rich, and it’s going to bring a lot to the show,” he teased. “On a personal level, I am extremely honored and humbled and extremely happy that this is gonna happen.”

“Jane the Virgin” Season 4 is currently on its mid-season break. According to TV Guide, the show will make its return on Jan. 26, Friday.

Urman earlier that the first episode back next year will tackle Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael’s (Justin Baldoni) big kiss. “Whether it is or isn’t is going to be a question as we come back from our break,” she said, since “a lot of the hurt and the actions that were taken in the first half of the season are still there.”

Their relationship is going to be a huge arc when the show returns because Camil said, “Jennie Urman and her amazing writers, they’re still in the process of addressing Jane and Rafael [and] if they’re going to get back together, or no, or yes, or how they’re going to do it with [their son] Mateo, is this good for Mateo or not?”

"Jane the Virgin" Season 4 airs Fridays on The CW at 9 p.m. EST.