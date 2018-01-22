It’s not often that Latinos and Latinas get the opportunity to star in Hollywood films and shows, but “Jane the Virgin” star Gina Rodriguez is different.

After successfully portraying Jane Gloriana Villanueva for the past few years in The CW show, she has ventured into films by taking part in “Deepwater Horizon” and “Ferdinand,” among many other titles. And Rodriguez is not stopping there.

“I have an action ‘Miss Bala,’ but that’s an action film and it comes out this summer with Kevin Misher and Sony. Ya, yay Sony for putting a Latino as the lead because barley people do that,” she told E! News.

Rodriguez added that Latinos and Latinas need to be cast in more lead roles, since they were always stereotyped in movies. “I mean, we do make 55 million plus in the country. No big deal. You should throw us in a movie or two. It would make sense. We do buy one in every four tickets, every single weekend, and make sure that your movies do well. So, it would do you service. Not only of service, it would be, I don’t know…intergrity,” she said. “So, thank you Paramount and Sony because you two are doing it, you’re opening up the doors.”

Speaking of new doors opening, Rodriguez also dabbled in filmmaking this year since she directed an episode of “Jane the Virgin” Season 4. She seemed pretty proud of her achievement since she shared her directorial debut on Instagram with guest star Rosario Dawson and her co-star, Yael Grobglas. “Add another Latina director to that list,” she wrote.

She also discussed her directorial debut with The View and said that doors are finally opening for women and Latinos in Hollywood. “As a woman of color, I think that being able to have the opportunity to direct and to be able to direct my show is very exciting,” she said. “But I think the idea that I get to go and tell other young ladies that I’m doing it. I’ve seen them now decide to approach their showrunners and want to do it themselves on shows.”

"Jane the Virgin" Season 4 airs Fridays on The CW at 9 p.m. EST.