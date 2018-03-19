Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have not gotten back together, and they may not do so even in the years to come.

However, one tabloid released a false story about the ex-husband and wife reuniting after Aniston split from Justin Theroux in February. The story claimed that Aniston and Pitt are no longer hiding their relationship from the public.

Another tabloid said that Pitt and Aniston have been spending a lot of time with each other, and they even went to Northern California’s wine country.

But rumor-debunking site Gossip Cop confirmed that there is no truth to the tabloid’s claims. Aniston and Pitt could not be out of hiding because they are not hiding anything to begin with. Additionally, Aniston and Pitt have not gotten back together.

They also could not have traveled to Northern California’s wine country because Pitt and Aniston have not reunited recently. The “Ocean’s Eleven” actor is also very busy with his upcoming project with director Quentin Tarantino.

Aniston, on the other hand, has been spending a lot of time with her friends in Los Angeles. She and Theroux have split at the end of the last year, but they only shared the news to their fans on Feb. 15.

Days after her split from Theroux, a source told US Weekly that Aniston has no plans to reignite her romance with Pitt. The couple filed for divorce in 2005 after rumors swirled that Pitt has started seeing Angelina Jolie. In September 2016, the “Tomb Raider” star filed for divorce from Pitt.

“Jen wouldn’t consider being with Brad in a romantic way. But there is always a spot in her heart for him… Brad is sad to hear about Jen’s divorce. He only wishes the best for her. However, Brad hasn’t reached out to Jen and has no plans to do so at this point,” the source said.

Aniston and Theroux were married for two years before they announced their separation. Pitt and Jolie were also married for two years before they split, but they were together for 10 years before that. They have been blessed with three biological and three adopted kids together.

Photo: Getty Images/Kevin Winter