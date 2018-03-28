Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston did not remarry.

Pitt and Aniston have been romantically linked back to each other after both split their respective spouses. The "War Machine" actor and the "Horrible Bosses" actress were married on July 29, 2000, but split in 2005. Their fans are hoping that the pair will rekindle their romance and some tabloids take advantage of the rumors that they just have reconciled.

NW published a magazine featuring Pitt and Aniston kissing. The article also alleges that "Hollywood is abuzz with bombshell rumors" that the former couple has reconciled. So, Pitt and Aniston "decided to make their reconciliation official by exchanging vows during a romantic and super-secret getaway to Paris."

However, according to Gossip Cop, the report is not true. The tabloid did not even specify when the couple made the purported "super-secret getaway."

In addition, the rumor-debunking site insisted that the photo of Pitt and Aniston kissing was digitally altered. Star photoshopped the snap that originally featured Pitt kissing his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The shot was taken in 2010.

Pitt and Aniston's fans were very vocal about their desire to see the exes get back together. In fact, when Aniston and Justin Theroux announced their split in February, many took to Twitter to express their excitement for a potential Pitt and Aniston reconciliation. Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that the two would ever get back.

In related news, New Idea claimed that Jolie and Pitt's kids wanted to be with him and Aniston. The tabloid published a reported with a headline that read, "Angelina's kids speak out: We want to live with our dad and Jennifer Aniston."

A so-called source said that the children were in so much tension after Jolie filed for divorce. Aniston's laid-back attitude had reportedly helped the kids get through the difficult times in their lives.

"Even though she's had a rough few months since her split from Justin, she's really loving being able to unwind with Brad's kids – play sport in the backyard, read books, watch TV and draw with them. It's been really therapeutic for her – and the kids clearly love it and love her," the source said.

However, Gossip Cop also debunked the report. According to the publication, Jolie's kids have never met Aniston in the first place.

Photo: Getty Images/Kevin Winter