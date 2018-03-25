Brad Pitt’s mom, Jane Etta Pitt, was recently rumored to be pleased that her son is communicating with Jennifer Aniston again.

A tabloid claimed Jane wants Pitt to rekindle his romance with Aniston especially now that he is single again. Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016.

“We’re hearing Brad Pitt’s mom is reacting to him reportedly talking to Jennifer Aniston again!” the tabloid claimed.

However, rumor-debunking site Gossip Cop said that there is no truth to this claim. After all, Pitt and Aniston have not communicated with each other recently. With this, it is impossible for the two actors to rekindle their romance. It is also highly unlikely that Jane would meddle in her son’s personal life.

Just last week, Gossip Cop also slammed the reports that Pitt and Aniston will soon go public with their relationship. Another tabloid claimed that the ex-couple have been spending a lot of time together in Northern California’s wine country.

However, Pitt and Aniston have not hung out recently. The former is busy with his upcoming movie with Leonardo DiCaprio, and Aniston is also enjoying her time in her new home in Los Angeles.

On Feb. 15, Aniston announced her split from Justin Theroux after two years of marriage. In their joint statement, the estranged couple said that they actually went their separate ways at the end of last year. However, they initially wanted to keep things private.

Meanwhile, Pitt and Jolie also released an update regarding their divorce less than a year after it was filed.

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification,” the statement read.

Jolie and Pitt share six children together. Three of them are the couple’s biological kids, and they are Shiloh, 11, Vivienne and Knox, 9. Their three adopted children are Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, and Zahara, 13.

Photo: Getty Images/Kevin Winter