Jennifer Garner had a blast with her kids over the weekend.

On Saturday, the "Peppermint" star was spotted out and about with her children, Samuel, 6, and Seraphina, 9. The trio was photographed in Los Angeles for his baseball game.

For the outing, Garner donned a short-sleeved gray turtleneck, ripped blue jeans and black sneakers. She accessorized with a pair of trapezoidal shades.

The celebrity mom held Samuel's hand as they walked together. The latter was in his baseball uniform. He sported a red hat and shirt and white pants.

Another shot featured Garner holding a large tray with a bowl on it. She was also pictured with Seraphina as they sat on a cloth spread over the grass with some of their friends. They cheered and clapped for Sam and his team.

Ben Affleck was noticeably missing from the family outing. According to People, Affleck partied with the cast of his upcoming film, "Triple Frontier," on the same day. His current girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, was with him.

"Ben has been planning this luau for weeks," the insider told the publication of the event. "He wanted to do it for everyone as the shoot has been rough with 14 days of rain and training."

Affleck and Shookus are still "very much together," as confirmed by the source. The couple is reportedly "not rushing anything." They enjoy each other and "are in a committed relationship."

The "Justice League" actor normally joins Garner and their family during their son's sports activities. In fact, they were seen multiple times showing their support for their son by attending his basketball games and practices together.

In January, Garner and Affleck reunited to cheer for Samuel during his basketball practice. The exes were also with their two other kids, Violet, 12, and Seraphina.

A week prior to the outing, Garner, Affleck, Seraphina and Violet also watched Samuel's basketball game in Brentwood together. The amicable exes even sat beside each during the game.

After the event, the "Batman" star was seen putting on his helmet and leather gloves and jacket. He departed on his motorcycle.

In March, there were rumors that Affleck wanted to reunite with Garner. However, some insiders said that this was impossible. "He's begged her to come back several times, but she has no interest," an insider told Us Weekly.

Another believed that there was a chance for the ex-couple. "Things looked positive," the source said. "Jennifer was very caring, very present. They both wanted it to work."

Photo: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil