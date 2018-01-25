Jennifer Garner is a doting mom to her three kids with ex Ben Affleck.

On Tuesday, the "Peppermint" actress was spotted with her 9-year-old daughter, Seraphina. The mother and daughter duo were in good spirits as they smiled and stroll together, Daily Mail reported.

For the outing, Garner sported a striped sweater and jeans. She accessorized her casual get up with dark shades and black bag. Meanwhile, Seraphina wore a blue dress, leggings and sweater.

Earlier that day, Garner was seen in Malibu. The actress is in her best shape. She sported black form-fitting leggings and shirt with a shiny silver jacket. She also put on bright blue leg warmers which she matched with a pair of sneakers in a similar color.

Garner continues to bond with her kids as Affleck's romance with his new girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, heats up. In fact, there were rumors that the pair is already talking about marriage. The "Batman" star is in New York City to be with his lady love. They have been seen dating in the previous days.

In fact, Affleck was spotted on Tuesday in New York City buying a drink for him and his chauffeur after a series of romantic date nights with Shookus. The "Justice League" star went out from Starbucks with two beverages in hand. One was hot, the other was chilled. Garner's ex handed the drinks to his driver.

Days before visiting Shookus in New York, the actor attended Seraphina's talent show to watch her performance. The "Argo" actor was seen making his way to school with a bouquet of red, pink and orange roses in hand for her daughter. It remains unknown if Garner also attended the event.

Although Garner and Affleck have separated for over two years, the exes remain amicable and continue to co-parent their three kids, Violet, 12, Samuel, 5, and Seraphina. In fact, they still spend the holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas as a family. They also reunite for their children's activities.

For instance, last week, Garner and Affleck watched their son's basketball game in Brentwood. They were also joined by their daughters Violet and Seraphina. The exes even sat beside each other during the game.

After a couple of days, the "Daredevils" stars reunited again for a morning school run. Affleck and Garner accompanied Samuel on his way to school.

Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Polk