NBC is debuting a new live musical performance on Easter Sunday. “Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert” premieres April 1, and it follows the final week of Jesus' life. The story is familiar to millions, and the all-star cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s rock opera will be recognizable too.

John Legend as Jesus

Fans know legend as the Grammy-winning singer of hits like “All of Me” and star of movies like “La La Land.” Chrissy Teigen’s husband has been cast in the role of the Messiah, but “Jesus Christ Superstar,” which debuted on Broadway in 1971, also examines who he was as a man and political figure.

Photo: James Dimmock/NBC

Sarah Bareilles as Mary Magdalene

The Tony and Grammy-nominated songwriter recently wrapped her Broadway debut in “Waitress,” and now she’ll take on the role of prostitute Mary, one of Jesus’ most devout followers.

Photo: James Dimmock/NBC

Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas Iscariot

Though he has appeared on “Power” and “One Life to Live,” the actor’s most high profile TV role will be in “Jesus Christ Superstar.” Dixon has made his name on Broadway with shows like “The Color Purple” and “Shuffle Along.” After playing Aaron Burr in “Hamilton,” Dixon is used to being the betrayer. He’ll take on that role again as Judas, the apostle who turns on Jesus.

Photo: James Dimmock/NBC

Alice Cooper as King Herod

Though the rock star has appeared as himself in a number of TV shows and movies, this is the first major acting role for Cooper. However, the 70-year-old isn’t too concerned about the new challenge of playing King Herod. “One thing that’s good for me is the fact that I am more comfortable with a live audience than I would be with just a studio. That’s because I’m in front of a live audience 99 percent of the time,” he told Rolling Stone.

Photo: James Dimmock/NBC

Jason Tam as Peter

Soap opera fans will recognize Tam as Markko Rivera on “One Life to Live” while others might remember him on the teen soap “Beyond the Break.” The actor has quite a few Broadway credits with roles in “If/Then” and“A Chorus Line.” Fans will watch him as Peter, an apostle who denies Jesus to save himself.

Photo: James Dimmock/NBC

Norm Lewis as Caiaphas

The veteran actor has been in everything from “All My Children” to “Scandal” to Broadway’s “Les Misérables,” and now, he is in the “Jesus Christ Superstar” cast. Lewis plays the judge who sends Jesus to his death.

Photo: Paul Lee/NBC

Ben Daniels as Pontius Pilate

Daniels plays Father Marcus Keene on “The Exorcist” and General Merrick in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” He has also appeared in “Flesh and Bone” and “The Hollow Crown.” The Brit will take on a complex role tonight as the Governor of Judea, a man who foresees Jesus’ execution in a dream.

Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Erik Gronwall as Simon Zealotes

Gronwall is a Swedish reality star, winning their “Idol” competition in 2009. He later joined a rock band called H.E.A.T. His role as one of Jesus’ apostles will be his U.S. television debut.

Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Jin Ha as Annas

The theater actor starred in Chicago’s “Hamilton” production as well as last year’s “M. Butterfly” revival on Broadway. His role as a priest marks his first TV performance.

Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

Watch “Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert” Sunday, April 1 at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.