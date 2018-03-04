Jimmy Kimmel took a short break from hosting the Oscars on Sunday to head over to a private “A Wrinkle in Time” screening to surprise the audience with snacks, hand-delivered by some of the biggest Oscar attendees.

The movie theater crowd cheered when Kimmel, along with Margot Robbie, Guillermo del Toro, Gal Godot, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Armie Hammer, Lupita Nyong'o, Mark Hamill and Ansel Elgort, surprised them with treats.

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

While some just merely passed out various goodies to those in the audience, others were able to use a different approach. Elgort and Hammer gave out hot dogs via giant cannons in the shape of hot dogs. It was a sight to be seen, by both the movie-goers in person and the millions of people watching on their TVs.

Kimmel and all of the others helped give these people an experience they’ll never forget. Not only did they get to see “A Wrinkle in Time” before the rest of the world, but they also got free snacks from their favorite stars. This certainly raised the expectations for everyone who goes to see a movie in the theater soon.

Those in the Oscars audience weren’t left out of the food fun, either. Earlier in the night, the stars in attendence received a slew of items to munch on during the ceremony, thanks to Kimmel.

“We don’t like it when people are hungry – so we provided lunchboxes with snacks for everyone at the #Oscars and included a donation to the @LAFoodBank for each one,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live Twitter account tweeted.

Hopefully, the next step is to hand-deliver snacks to every person who watched the show on TV. It’s okay to dream.

