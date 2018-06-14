The White House emailed fliers with the subject line, “Interested in a job at the White House?” out to conservatives in Washington D.C., inviting them to apply for both high and low level positions inside President Donald Trump’s executive office by attending a job fair to be held at a senatorial building at the Hill.

The “Executive Branch Job Fair” in question, is being organized by the Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI), an organization founded by former Heritage Foundation president Jim DeMint in 2017. It will be held at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Friday.

“CPI’s mission is to support conservatives in Washington and we are excited about giving hundreds of qualified, experienced conservatives an opportunity to meet with Trump administration officials and learn about career opportunities,” Rachel Bovard, senior policy director at Conservative Partnership, said in an email, Politico reported.

Since jobs in the executive branch are usually considered coveted career-making opportunities, the White House trying to attract potential candidates at a job fair to fill positions in departments like Defense, Interior, Commerce, Homeland Security, Health & Human Services, NASA, Energy, and Treasury, is a rare sight.

“There are positions currently open and we are looking for the most competent conservatives to recommend,” the flyer read.

A number of officials from the West Wing, including Johnny DeStefano, who oversees the White House personnel department, and Sean Doocey, a deputy assistant to the president for presidential personnel, are expected to attend the job fair to keep an eye out for Republicans who are interested in filling the executive positions listed in the flier, a source familiar with the recruiting process said.

The news of the White House struggling to fill various governmental positions comes in the midst of rumors that Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah are planning to leave their posts in the near future.

The news of the potential departure of the two top White House aides was reported by CBS News. According to the report, which cited anonymous sources inside the White House, Sanders told her friends that she planned to leave her post at the end of the year. While Shah was expected to follow in her footsteps, he had not set any tentative date for his impending exit.

Sanders took to Twitter shortly after the news report was published, rubbishing the authenticity of the rumors. “Does @CBSNews know something I don’t about my plans and my future? I was at my daughter’s year-end Kindergarten event and they ran a story about my 'plans to leave the WH' without even talking to me. I love my job and am honored to work for @POTUS,” she tweeted.

Another White House sources told NBC News reporter Geoff Bennett that “It’s not uncommon for high-level officials at the White House to muse about next steps at this point in their tenures” but “there are no firm plans for their departures.”