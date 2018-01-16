John Cena and Nikki Bella were on cloud nine after celebrating their upcoming union with a lavish engagement party. The WWE stars shared their excitement about their upcoming wedding with a sweet Twitter conversation over the weekend.

Cena revealed that the two shared a special moment while celebrating their love for one another.

“Such a wonderful, meaningful, emotional day yesterday with the woman of my dreams and both of our families. I love you Nicole, you’ve made me realize the importance of togetherness,” he tweeted.

Bella replied by sharing her excitement following the engagement party and his reference to their relationship together.

“Aww, my Love... It was so magical. Love you too John,” she replied along with a heart emoji.

Although it was a private event filled with friends and family, one party guest gave away some details about the intimate celebration.

“It was a beautiful day, great food, lots of football, and some amazing announcements for ‘Total Bellas,’” party guest Olivia Wingen told E! News.

Cena, who proposed to Bella during WrestleMania 33, admitted that he wasn’t confident about popping the question in front of the WWE audience. The wrestler explained that the audience could have booed him and ruined his special moment but instead, they rallied around him.

“If you go back and you watch that match, the one before the proposal, they didn’t necessarily like me that much and then when they found out I was making one of the boldest moves of my entire life, 75,000 folks showed respect,” he told Yahoo in December while promoting his movie, “Ferdinand.”

Prior to that, during her stint on “Dancing With the Stars,” Bella revealed that the couple’s work commitments forced her and Cena to change their wedding plans. “We changed the date and location,” she told Fox News in October.

The “Total Divas” star revealed that the alteration was because of “just schedules and stuff.”

Shortly after, she teased that the two have decided on a wedding season and were pushing forward with the planning. “It is not winter nor summer,” she told People.

The couple has yet to announce a wedding date following their April 2017 engagement.

