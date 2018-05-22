John Cena refused to accept the engagement ring that ex Nikki Bella tried to return to him.

On Monday, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly Bella’s latest gesture to officially move on from her split with Cena. She reportedly tried to give her engagement band back to her ex-boyfriend, but the latter was adamant that it should remain with her.

“Nikki tried to return the Tiffany & Co. engagement ring to John, but he refused to accept it,” the source said. “Nikki loves the ring but didn’t want to keep it because she had been the one to call of the wedding.”

The source disclosed that Cena didn’t want the engagement ring back because he is still hoping for their reunion as a couple. Even if they don’t rekindle their romance, the WWE wrestler-turned-Hollywood actor still wants Bella to have the ring for sentimental reasons.

“John is hoping they will get back together, which was the main reason why he refused it. Even if they don’t get back together, John wanted Nikki to keep it as a reminder of their love,” the source said.

Another insider has also come forward to Us Weekly and said that Cena isn’t giving up on winning back Bella’s heart. “[John’s] made it very clear to the world that he’s not giving up on their relationship and that he loves her,” the insider said.

Unfortunately, it might take sometime until they see each other eye to eye again. Bella is focused on working on herself for now. The insider noted the “Total Bellas” star has made it clear that she’s “taking time for herself and needs to focus on that right now.”

Contrary to this, People is claiming that the twosome may have already gotten back together. The source of the entertainment news outlet said Cena and Bella are “basically back together.”

“This was never really about ending their relationship — it was about calling off a wedding because something didn’t feel right,” the source said. “They both got a wake-up call once they canceled the wedding, and they both realized they could fix what was broken.”

The assumption that the exes are now OK comes after they were recently seen hanging out in San Diego. Both Cena and Bella have yet to confirm anything though.

As previously reported, the television personalities called off their engagement three weeks prior their wedding date. Sources at the time said the decision was caused by their different views on marriage and having kids.

Photo: Getty Images/Ethan Miller