John Cena and Nikki Bella may still care about one another but it doesn’t mean the two will get back together right away. The WWE stars, who called off their engagement a few weeks ahead of their wedding date, have opened up about the end of their relationship and how it has affected them.

Following the split, the “Total Bellas” star admitted that while she still loves her ex-fiancé, planning their wedding helped her realize there were several underlying problems in their relationship that needed to be addressed before she could confidently enter into a marriage.

“I think a lot of us who go through the wedding planning process are forced to face these issues that we have hiding deep down inside. I just know that a healthy me will be a healthy us. I do have hope for our future, but I know right now, I need to work on me,” she said during a Wednesday appearance on the “Today” show.

“Before I do say those vows and walk down that aisle, I just do not want to be hesitant. I do not want to be regretful,” she explained.

Photo: Kena Betancur/ AFP/Getty Images

Although Bella admitted she became “exhausted” from all the “sacrifice” their relationship required, the star said she has hope she and Cena will get back together when they are both in a good place. “I do have hope for our future … but right now, I want to work on me.”

Bella’s comments come after Cena appeared on the same show two days prior. During his interview, the “Bumblebee” actor revealed he still wanted to marry the “Total Divas” star and have children with her.

“I still love Nicole. I would love to marry Nicole. I still would love to have a family with Nicole,” he told co-hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb.

“I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children,” he added.

Bella later admitted she was “so shocked” by his words but remains determined to work on herself before considering the idea of marriage.

Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images