Nikki Bella has responded to ex John Cena’s comment about wanting to be the father of her children. The “Total Bellas” star has also confirmed that there’s still hope for them to reunite as a couple.

Hours after Cena’s shocking revelation during his guest appearance on the “Today” show on Monday, Bella was asked by "Extra" to respond, and she admitted that she was completely caught off-guard by it. “Wow, well, I’m speechless. Um, yeah, that’s crazy,” the 34-year-old said.

When Cena, 41, was interviewed by co-hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, he wore his heart on his sleeve and openly discussed his desire to have children with his ex-fiancée. “I would love to have a family with Nicole. I don’t want anybody else,” the WWE star said.

Even though Bella didn’t really give the response Cena may be hoping to get, she did say that there’s still hope for them to rekindle their romance. “I have hope,” she said, before admitting that she’s just at a point where she’s focused on working on herself. “I’m at a point in my life where I feel like I kind of lost me and I want to find me and work on me.”

Reflecting on what really led to their broken engagement, Bella said, “I didn’t think cold feet and all of that type of stuff existed, but it exists. I have hope and I’m just at a point in my life where I feel like I kind’ve lost me, and I want to find me and work on me.”

The twin sister of Brie Bella shared that she wants the two of them to “live happily ever after” whether they do end up together or end up walking separate paths. She also made it clear that she does not want to have regrets later on if they were to go down on the same road again.

Bella admitted that it’s going to be tough for her to see how their relationship plays out on the new season of their E! reality series. “It’s going to be hard to relive quite a bit of things for me this season,” she said.

Bella and Cena were scheduled to tie the knot on May 5. However, the two broke up and called off their wedding via social media on March 19. Despite the split, they have remained amicable with Bella still visiting Cena’s apartment from time to time.

Photo: Getty Images/Kena Betancur