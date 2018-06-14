Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin continue to reconnect this week after spending time together in Miami, Florida over the weekend.

On Wednesday, the “What Do You Mean” hitmaker was spotted with the young model casually enjoying a coffee date while strolling the streets of New York City. The pair were even photographed beaming during their little walk, according to ET Online.

In the photo, the 24-year-old recording artists is seen rocking white Adidas sweatpants, an oversized Tommy Hilfiger jacket and white hotel slippers. On the other hand, the 21-year-old rocked denim short shorts, a white shirt, a large beige jacket and white Dr. Martens boots.

Last weekend, Bieber and Baldwin had a blast enjoying a summery vacation in Miami while attending a church conference. When they were not at the private gathering, the two were seen dipping in their hotel pool and partying in LIV at Fontainebleau every night.

“Once he got to Miami, Justin and Hailey were together the entire time. They attended the VOUS Conference all day and then hung out together every night,” a source exclusively told E! News earlier this week.

“There was no outward PDA between Justin and Hailey when there were cameras around, but they spent all their time together and were inseparable the entire weekend,” the source added. “Inside the club they were dancing and he had his arm around her many times.”

Bieber and Baldwin dated in 2015 and called it quits in early 2016. However, the exes have reconnected in May. In an interview with The Times UK last month, Baldwin clarified that she and the pop singer are not romantic this time around.

“Justin and I were friends for a long time. I met him when I was really and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you’re 18, 19. It was what it was. We went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin went on to reveal that their reconnection happened when they realized that dating wasn’t really for them. “… it brought both of us to the realization that we just work much better as friends. He’s somebody I really cherish. Now it’s a very mature situation. It’s good,” she noted.

