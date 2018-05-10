Selena Gomez may have put an end to her on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber. The singer-actress has reportedly chosen her own “happiness” over the Canadian singer, who broke her heart on more than one occasion.

It’s no secret that Gomez and Bieber have broken up and gotten back together for a couple of times now. But this time, sources say the “Wizards of Waverly Place” star has had enough and is choosing to keep her distance from Bieber.

“Selena started seeing the bigger picture when it came to their relationship, like what was more important: her general happines and her family and friends approval, or her being together with Justin, where no one really supported the relationship,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday.

The source added that when it came down to finally deciding which path to choose, Gomez opted for the one that meant more to her. “She obviously chose happiness and her friends and family and is so thrilled about her decision-making process. She feels more empowered than ever and is looking forward to this next chapter,” the source said.

Another insider told the entertainment news site that it was Gomez who broke up with Bieber and the “Bad Liar” hitmaker allegedly felt like “she got it out of her system” for the first time. With Bieber now out of the picture, Gomez is said to be more focused on her career. She is scheduled to drop her new single “Back 2 You” this Thursday, May 10.

Gomez has yet to personally comment on her split with the “Sorry” singer, but sources confirmed to E! News that she has definitely moved on from their last breakup. “She respects him as a person but has decided she is happier doing her own thing. Selena rarely even talks about Justin anymore, and is fully open to dating,” one source said.

Another source chimed in and said that Gomez and Bieber “aren’t in contact” anymore. “Selena is going in a different direction with her life. She had a lot of self-reflection time and it’s been good for her. She’s hanging out with friends and taking it easy,” the source added.

Gomez and Bieber called it quits this past March after reuniting last October. The split was reportedly caused by a big fight between the two, but it wasn’t revealed what caused it. Since pulling the plug on their rekindled romance, Bieber has been spotted getting cozy with a woman named Baskin Champion, as per Daily Mail.

