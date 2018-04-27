Kanye West has made a lot of controversial tweets in the past, but his recent ones highlighting his love and support for President Donald Trump has gotten a lot of people upset.

In fact, Pop Crave has reported that his celebrity Twitter followers, including the likes of Rihanna, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Harry Styles, Nicki Minaj and Kendrick Lamar, have decided to unfollow him after his comments.

Some other celebrities, who are not followers of Kanye, even wrote negative responses due to his open support of Trump.

Kanye decided to respond to the tweets made by “All of Me” singer John Legend with “love.”

Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian, also posted a series of tweets and called out the people who were quick to label Kanye with a mental illness. She said her husband is a “free thinker,” and having him state his opinion does not automatically mean something is wrong with him.

Kanye has really been drawing a lot of negative attention on himself lately, and a source told People that the singer is actually a ticking time bomb that his wife is trying to contain. The source explained that Kim is always quick to defend Kanye and “divert people,” but it is only a matter of time before he explodes because of his “eccentric and erratic” behavior.

“She is always loving towards Kanye, always concerned with whatever he’s concerned about, always in his corner,” the source said. “Kim is trying to control him and the situation, but he can’t be controlled. She’s trying her best to support him on social media and show a different side of things, but it’s just not working.”

The source added that Kanye enjoys stirring the pot and causing trouble, and while he genuinely loves his wife, he does not consider her to be on the same league as him.

“He genuinely believes he’s [a] god and a genius and that he can do everything on his own. He has a great love for Kim, but in his mind he doesn’t think Kim is a genius, and he’s telling her he knows what he’s doing,” added the source. Photo: Getty Images/Timothy A. Clary