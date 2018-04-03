The Kardashian family is not happy after they saw Blac Chyna, the baby mama of Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream, having a public meltdown at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

The model had a verbal and physical altercation with someone at the amusement park and was thrown out after she began grabbing a pink stroller and hurling it around.

The Kardashians are reportedly concerned over the wellbeing of baby Dream, since they believe Rob’s ex-fiancée might eventually harm her. “She is just drama all the time,” a source told People about Chyna, who welcomed 16-month-old Dream with Rob in November 2016. “The family’s just relieved Rob isn’t involved with her anymore.”

The source added that the Kardashians’ “biggest concern is that Dream is safe.”

A different source also told E! News that nobody is surprised to see the video, but the Kardashians are nonetheless “glad Dream was not in the stroller and was safe.”

“It’s concerning that Chyna behaves this way with Dream around, but this is typical Chyna behavior,” the source continued. “It’s a shame that she can lose control of herself and rage so easily. The family hopes that she will be better for Dream and will learn from this.”

Chyna, who is also the mother of Tyga’s 5-year-old son King Cairo, was filmed getting into a heated argument with someone at the park on Easter Sunday.

The model, who was wearing a skin-tight bodysuit, was seen removing her jacket before grabbing the stroller shaped like a mini car. Both Dream and King Cairo were not spotted in the video.

She later explained via Instagram Stories that her aggression stemmed from the fact that someone tried to touch one of her kids without her permission. “Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it’s a whole other story,” she said. “I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost.”

Meanwhile, a representative from Six Flags said that they did not hesitate in kicking Chyna out of the park because of her shocking actions. “Last evening, a verbal and physical altercation broke out among two visiting groups. Our security department responded immediately and both groups were escorted out of the park. The safety and security of our guests and employees is our top priority and we have zero tolerance for this type of behavior,” the representative said. Photo: Getty Images for BET/Bennett Raglin