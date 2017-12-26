Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s group shot in Sandringham on Christmas Day was photographed by single mom Karen Anvil.

The photo went viral on Twitter after Anvil and her daughter managed to take a photo of the royal couples with huge smiles on their faces. Middleton and Prince Harry also looked directly at Anvil’s camera.

While speaking with BBC, Anvil, who is a single mom, shared how she captured the attention of the royals outside St. Mary Magdalene Church.

“I’m just very bubbly by nature and I was with my daughter and I got a bit excitable, I suppose. I was just sort of shouting and I just went, ‘Merry Christmas!’ like an idiot. I was fan-girling. That’s all I said and got them to look,” she said.

Anvil shared the photo on her Twitter account and within minutes, it has been picked up by other publications after asking her permission to use the photo. Hours after the royal family’s sighting, the 39-year-old still received calls requesting to use her picture.

Initially, Anvil allowed whoever reached out to her to use the photo, but she was told that she could earn a huge sum of money out of it.

“The thing is – I hate to play the single mom card – I’m a single parent, I work two jobs, which I’m proud of and I’ve always worked. Now I want to save money for my daughter for uni and if I can do that, and can get that opportunity it’s amazing,” she said.

Anvil’s viral photo also made headlines because it appeared as though Middleton was holding Markle’s hand while they were walking with their partners. However, Anvil did not confirm whether or not the Duchess held Markle’s hand in public.

Before the royal family’s arrival, people flocked Sandringham as early as 2 a.m. Markle greeted everyone with her statement, “Hi, I’m Meghan,” and she also curtsied in front of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 36-year-old became the first non-member of the royal family to be invited to their Christmas celebrations. But she will soon be part of the family after her May 19, 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

