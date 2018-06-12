Kate Middleton recently faced backlash for allowing her son, Prince George, to play with a toy gun during their recent outing.

Photos of the 4-year-old that were uploaded by the Daily Mail show Prince George holding a black toy gun and pointing it at the other youngsters.

Several royal fans took their thoughts to Twitter to criticize the Duchess of Cambridge. Adrina Price wrote, “Sad to see George playing with a gun when the whole country has a gun/knife crime situation. Maybe in training for killing wildlife in later years. Thought he was a sensitive child. Better if he was seen playing with a toy car of football. Sadly the Royals will never change.”

Twitter user Just Juliette wrote, “It’s not a joke some people lose their lives because their children thought they played with a toy and it was a real gun!!”

Daisy Torme added, “This isn’t okay anymore… My American side here, biased maybe b/c of everyday #gunviolence in USA, but my British side agrees. No child in this day and age should look at any gun as a fun toy. This looks far too real. (And I LOVE Prince George don’t get me wrong!).”

Twitter user Elegantroyals wrote, “This was the only disappointing thing about today’s polo match. I really don’t get toy guns – why play with things you should never have to use. Kate alone shouldn’t be blamed about this as we don’t know who owns the toys, but someone should have said that it is not OK.”

Meanwhile, Middleton came out to support Prince William at a polo match last weekend. The Duchess of Cambridge was photographed playing with Prince George and Princess Charlotte while wearing her Zara dress. The $70 blue and white attire is already sold out, according to Fox News.

Middleton is still on maternity leave at the moment since she just gave birth to Prince Louis on April 23. She is expected to take part in official engagements before the year ends. Her husband, Prince William, will continue his work for the royal family. He will be traveling to the Middle East this month.

Photo: Getty Images/Tolga Akmen - WPA Pool