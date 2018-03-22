Kate Middleton may give birth to her third royal baby anytime soon.

On Tuesday, Prince William was knighting Ringo Starr. On the said event, the former member of Beatles had a conversation with the Duke of Cambridge about Middleton's due date.

According to Starr, Prince William told him that the Duchess was due "any minute now," Hello! reported. Aside from revealing Middleton's potential due date, Starr talked about his knighthood which came 50 years after he was awarded an MBE.

"But I think it's an honour. A lot of people I don't know wrote letters saying, 'Congratulations, it's about time,' but for me, the time is when it arrives, and that's now," Starr said about his new achievement. "I just never thought of it. I just got on with my life and here we are. As I said, I'm just really surprised."

If Starr's statement about Middleton's due date is true, given that it's from the Duke, then Prince George and Princess Charlotte's sibling will arrive earlier than expected. Many believe that the new addition to the Cambridges will arrive late April.

Some royal fans are even betting that the baby is due on St. George's Day. Bookmaker Ladbrokes has given the date 10/1 odds.

"It would be such a wonderful coincidence if Kate was to give birth on St George's Day, and patriotic punters have forced us to cut the odds on the newest member of the Royal family entering the world on April 23rd," said Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes.

Meanwhile, others think that the baby might arrive after the holiday and in time for Prince William and Middleton's seventh wedding anniversary on April 29.

"With Kate's due date just days before their anniversary there's a real chance that the couple could be blessed with the dream present on the day in the shape of their third child," said Harry Aitkenhead of Ladbrokes Coral.

On the other hand, there are also few who think that the new child might arrive on May 2, in time for Princess Charlotte's third birthday. But if the Duchess is already due any minute now, then the baby is likely to arrive sooner than expected.

Photo: Getty Images/Andrew Parsons