A number want the name "Alice" for Prince William and Kate Middleton's third baby.

In January, many royal fans were betting for "Alice" for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's upcoming bundle of joy. According to an expert, this name has a connection with Prince Philip.

Queen Elizabeth II's mother in law is Princess Alice of Greece. The royal died in 1969 at the age of 84. She spent her last days at the Buckingham Palace.

"Will and Kate have been keen to pay tribute to both sides of the family, so I would love to see Alice, which is undergoing a resurgence in terms of being cool," Victoria Arbiter, a CNN royal commentator said. "And Prince Philip's mother was quite an extraordinary woman, so it would be a lovely tribute."

In February, Mary has become the new favorite name for Prince William and Middleton's third child. The betting agency gave it 7-1 chances. At that time, Alice placed second along with Victoria with 8-1 odds.

"We can't quite put our finger on the link between Mary and the North West, but the overwhelming support means we have a new favourite in the royal baby name market," Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes Betting Agency said.

According to Bridge, many believe that the royals are having a girl. "Punters are convinced the Duke and Duchess are expecting another little girl, and obviously it would be a lovely touch to honour Her Majesty's Grandmother, but it will be interesting to see if any boys' names are backed over the coming weeks before the birth," she said.

Meanwhile, the most favorite name for a boy is Albert with odds 2-1. Other popular choices are Arthur, Frederick, Henry and James.

In related news, according to Karma Weather, children born this year should have names that are related to the element of wood and water. The Chinese astrology suggested the names Basil, Elder, Silas and Eustache for boys and Rose, Daphne, James, Heather or Daisy for girls.

Prince William and Middleton are expecting to welcome the new addition to their brood in April. Some are betting that the newest royal will arrive on St. George's Day or on the couple's seventh wedding anniversary.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson