Kate Middleton helped Prince Harry on his journey to find the love of his life.

Prior to meeting the "Suits" actress, Prince Harry went through failed romances with Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas, among many others. Due to this, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Eugenie reportedly tried to help him find his lady love by setting him up on blind dates.

"Harry wasn't giving up, even going on blind dates organized by Kate and his cousin Princess Eugenie, who had a good track record when it came to setting Harry up," Katie Nicholl wrote on "Harry: Life, Loss, and Love" (via E! News).

Aside from the royals, the duke's friends also did their part to help him search for the woman he will marry. In fact, it was Violet von Westenholz, his childhood friend, who made it possible for him to meet Markle. Violet is one of Prince Harry's trusted inner circle of friends.

"Harry was having a really hard time finding anyone," a source said. "It's hard enough finding someone new to date. He can hardly go on Tinder or a dating app like normal people, but to meet someone that you actually connect with, that was proving to be almost impossible. It was something he had confided in his closest friends about; he was ready to meet someone but it was so hard to actually find the right person."

According to Nicholl's book, Prince Harry and Markle met in 2016. At the time, the royal had been seeing British model Sarah Ann Macklin, but they never progressed into a full-blown romance.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle apparently immediately hit it off after two meetings. In fact, he invited her to go on a trip to Botswana with him for their third date.

Nicholl's book went on to claim that although Prince Harry was sure about Markle, he still sought his sister-in-law's approval. Due to this, the couple visited the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at their home, where the actress also met Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

"Harry wanted Kate to approve of Meghan, and because they were the same age and came from 'normal' rather than royal backgrounds, he hoped that they would forge a close friendship," Nicholl wrote.

Today, Prince William, Middleton, Prince Harry and Markle have been dubbed as the Fab Four. They made their first joint appearance at the first annual Royal Foundation Forum last February. They also attended the Commonwealth Day service with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles on March 12.

Photo: Getty Images/Stefan Wermuth