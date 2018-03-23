Kate Middleton is a full-blown royal, but she's still taking queues from Meghan Markle.

The "Suits" actress knows well how to deal with the public and it seems that Middleton is learning from her. Markle has been photographed staring directly at the camera and there's a reason for this.

"Meghan's habit of doing what is called camera courting suggests a desire to communicate openly and confidently in the way that her peers would do via social media and blogs," said body language expert Judi James via Express.

"She [Kate] poses beautifully but there is no regular direct communication from her," James added.

However, it seems that Middleton has a change of heart when it comes to dealing with cameras. The publication shared several photos of the Duchess of Cambridge in her recent sightings and in the snaps she was staring straight at the lenses.

Aside from this, it seems that Middleton is following Markle's fondness for trousers. The royal mom of two rarely wears pants as she prefers to wear dresses whenever she steps out. However, she broke this rule in her final engagement.

Middleton joined Prince William on Thursday for another Commonwealth event. The royal mom of two surprised everyone with her cream-colored coat by Goat and printed top by Hobbs, which she paired with black skinny jeans and pumps. Middleton accessorized with a black clutch and drop pearl earrings, People reported.

Prince William and Middleton started their morning at London's Olympic Park with a visit to SportsAid. They sat on the sidelines to watch a wheelchair basketball game, met the athletes and had their knowledge tested in a "Commonwealth Quiz."

The publication noted that this will be Middleton's final engagement as the royal is expecting her third baby with Prince William soon. According to Ringo Starr, the Duke of Cambridge told him during his knighting that the Duchess was due "any minute now."

Initially, royal fans thought that the new addition to the Cambridges will arrive on St. George's Day or on the couple's seventh wedding anniversary on April 29. Some are also considering that the child might be delivered on Princess Charlotte's third birthday. However, it seems that it will not be the case as Middleton is expecting the baby soon.

