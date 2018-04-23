Kate Middleton has not spent her first day with baby no. 3 despite the reports.

InTouch published a story with the Duchess of Cambridge holding a baby in its cover. It was accompanied by a headline that read "Princess Kate First Days With Baby No. 3" and a quote: "We're so blessed."

According to Gossip Cop, however, the report is not true. It's impossible for Middleton to spend time with her third bundle of joy as she has not delivered the baby yet. Also, the photo used in the tabloid cover was taken in 2013 following the royal's delivery with Prince George.

In addition, a so-called source that Middleton is "worried [daughter] Charlotte may be jealous." In addition, she wants to be with Prince George so they can "adjust to having a new sibling."

The rumor-debunking site explained that these are general concerns and do not really cover the topic of Middleton spending time with her third baby. As for the quote that the royals "we're so blessed," a palace insider, who was not authorized to speak on the record, denied that it was from Kensington Palace.

Middleton is expected to deliver Prince George and Princess Charlotte's sibling on April 23. However, since the Duchess was overdue on her first two pregnancies, many believe that she will also give birth this time at a later time.

"Kate is due on St George's Day which is the 23rd of April," Emily Andrews said. "She was late with George and Charlotte but I would imagine the baby will be arriving in the last week of April."

A recent poll also shows the same results, that the new addition to the family of four might arrive on Tuesday or Wednesday. Middleton is expected to deliver this week.

"With Kate thought to be overdue during her first two pregnancies, it looks like the nation could be kept to wait for a third time, but as far as the odds are concerned the Royal Baby will enter the world next week," said Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes.

In related news, there are possibilities that Middleton might miss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding depending on her condition after giving birth. "If she has a very traumatic delivery, she may prefer to stay at home and recover from the birth," breastfeeding expert Clare Byam-Cook said.

However, the expert explained that the possibility of the Duchess experiencing a traumatic delivery is slim since Middleton is "under the care of one of the top obstetricians in the country."

Photo: Getty Images/Paul Edwards