Meghan Markle was present in Queen Elizabeth II's birthday party while Kate Middleton was noticeably missing.

On Saturday, the monarch turned 92 years old. The members of the royal family gathered together to celebrate Her Majesty's special day. The "Suits" star accompanied her future husband, Prince Harry in the event. Markle stunned in her navy Stella McCartney cape dress. She paired it with towering heels.

Meanwhile, Prince William was there too but without his pregnant wife. Also present in the celebration were Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their daughter Lady Louise Windsor. Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and Prince Edward were also in attendance.

During the event, the groom-to-be took the stage and gave his warm wishes to the queen. "Tonight we are celebrating the Queen's Birthday but Your Majesty, if you do not mind me saying, you are not someone who is easy to buy gifts for," Prince Harry said.

"But I think we have the perfect present," he added. "As we celebrate your 92nd birthday this evening and in recognition of your incredible life of service, I am delighted to say that the Queen's Commonwealth Trust has now been launched to support young leaders around the Commonwealth. This organization, in your name, will provide a platform for those working to make a difference in their communities across 53 countries. Happy Birthday Your Majesty."

Queen Elizabeth II appointed Prince Harry as the new Commonwealth Trust president. Prince Harry and Markle are expected to take a bigger role in the Commonwealth. In fact, Andrew Morton believes that the couple will spend more time representing the monarchy in the organization compared to Prince William.

In related news, Middleton's absence is not surprising. The Duchess is reportedly due any minute now. However, many believe that she will be overdue similar to her first and second pregnancies.

"Kate is due on St George's Day which is the 23rd of April," Emily Andrews said. "She was late with George and Charlotte but I would imagine the baby will be arriving in the last week of April."

According to the recent poll, Middleton and Prince William's baby will not arrive until Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.

