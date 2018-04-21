Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are fully aware that Kate Middleton would have just given birth to her third baby on their wedding day, so they do not want to pressure her.

The "Suits" actress and Prince Harry want the Duchess of Cambridge to celebrate with them on their nuptials. Since Middleton and Prince William's newborn would only be a few weeks old at that time, the couple doesn't want to stress Middleton and only wish that she enjoy the event.

"Frankly, Harry and Meghan are just happy that Kate will be there given she will only just have given birth," a source told Vanity Fair. "They have told her there is no pressure on her to do anything, they just want her to enjoy the day."

The insider added that not assigning Middleton a role on their royal wedding was not a snub. Prince Harry and Markle reportedly "want Kate to be able to enjoy the day and not worry about anything."

"Harry has said there's no pressure on her to do anything. They know Kate will have her hands full," the source explained.

However, according to a health expert, there are chances that the Duchess might miss Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding depending on her condition after giving birth.

"If she has a very traumatic delivery, she may prefer to stay at home and recover from the birth," breastfeeding expert Clare Byam-Cook told Express.

The Baby Show speaker added that traumatic births can be due to emotional reasons like feeling unsupported during the delivery. But in Middleton's case, who is "under the care of one of the top obstetricians in the country," the possibility of a traumatic birth is slim.

In related news, Middleton's children, 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte are expected to be part of the entourage as pageboy and bridesmaid, respectively.

"It is certainly expected that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are page boy and flower girl or bridesmaid," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said. "There is long royal tradition where royal children play key roles at weddings which is charming."

Marlene Koenig, a royal expert, also believes that the siblings will be part of their uncle Harry's wedding. "George and Charlotte are Harry's only niece and nephew, so it would be a real shocker if they were not included," Koenig said.

Photo: Getty Images/Paul Grover