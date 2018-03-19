Prince William was reportedly not happy with Prince Charles snubbing Kate Middleton's mom and his mother-in-law Carole Middleton.

According to investigative journalist Tom Bower in his book "Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles," Prince Charles was not pleased with Prince William and Middleton spending more time her family in Berkshire. So, the royal aides began to "ignore" Carole.

Prince William was enraged with how Carole was treated in the palace so he asked Queen Elizabeth II for advice and Her Majesty came up with a brilliant idea.

"This so infuriated William that he consulted with his grandmother. To counter the hurtful snubs against Carole Middleton, the Queen then made a point of inviting a TV cameraman to film her driving the former air hostess around the Balmoral estate," Bower wrote in the book, Express reported.

Bower also added that the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge have a strained relationship. In addition, they have different interests.

"As William grew up, it became clear that he too was a very different royal from his father," Bower added. "Since leaving university, he had neither shared his father's interests nor offered to continue his charities. Specifically, he refused involvement in The Prince's Trust."

Prince Charles lifestyle also blinded him from recognizing Prince William's personal troubles. Also, the Duke of Cornwall is not aware of their "coolness" towards Camilla Parker Bowles.

On the same publication, Bower revealed that Prince Charles has outrageous travel demands. The future king reportedly wanted to move his entire bedroom whenever he goes to other places. So, he usually sends his staff a day earlier with a truck carrying the furniture. Then after that, his organic food will be delivered.

Bower also confessed that Prince Charles was threatened with Prince William and Middleton's popularity especially that most Brits favored the younger royals to take over the throne from the monarch.

"Charles saw Kate and William as the new stars and feared he'd be in trouble," Robert Higdon, the chief executive of Charles' charity foundation in America told Bower.

However, Prince Charles' fears are unreasonable as Prince William has no plans to reign ahead of him. "Although, like his father, William will be destined to have a far shorter reign than his grandmother, he has said he has no desire to 'climb the ladder of kingship' before his time," Gill Knappett author of "Charles, Prince of Wales" told Express.

