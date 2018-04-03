Kate Middleton was spotted at a supermarket.

The Duchess of Cambridge is due to deliver her third bundle of joy with Prince William in a few weeks. In fact, she's already on maternity leave. But on Monday, she was spotted visiting Waitrose in Norfolk.

Daily Mail shared photos of Middleton shopping. She was seen buying what appeared to be a coriander or parsley with "25 per cent off" sticker.

After getting all the things she wanted from the store, Middleton used the Quick Check System and scanned and packed the items into shopping bags. The Duchess was also photographed loading the bags into her own Range Rover.

Middleton was accompanied by a royal protection officer. According to an eyewitness, she greeted the Duchess when she saw the latter outside the store transferring the bags from the trolley into her car. Middleton reportedly turned to her and said "Hi, hello."

Middleton's sighting came just days after she and Prince William broke a royal protocol during the Easter service on Sunday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the last to arrive at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Typically, the royal family arrives in order of rank. This means that Queen Elizabeth II would enter the church last. However, Prince William and Middleton were seen "shortly after the 10:45 a.m. scheduled start time."

Prince William and Middleton are expecting their third royal baby on April 23. Middleton would give birth at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital Paddington where she also delivered Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

The couple is still not aware of the gender of their upcoming baby. The royals opted to keep their pregnancies this way to add thrill as they welcome the new addition to their family.

However, many believe that Prince William and Middleton are expecting a girl. In fact, in the latest bets, the leading name is "Mary." Earlier this year, it was "Alice."

"By far the most popular name, in volume and size of stakes, is Mary," bookmakers Paddy Power Betfair told The Independent. "We've received thousands of bets on that being the choice of name – so much so that we actually had to suspend the betting a few weeks ago. The name was originally 20/1, and has since come right into 3/1."

Photo: Getty images/Chris Jackson