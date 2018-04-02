Kate Middleton will be in good hands when she delivers her upcoming baby.

Prince William's wife is due to become a mother of three soon. According to an insider, Middleton's welfare is the key to her smooth delivery, so she will be taken care of.

"The Duchess will receive excellent care when she gives birth," Katherine Graves, CEO of KGHypnobirthing, told Express. "One important aspect is that she will receive continuity of care - she will have the same caregivers who she will grow to know and trust throughout her pregnancy, birth, and post-birth."

According to another insider, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting to welcome the new addition to their family of four on April 23. The royal couple has already planned everything for Middleton's delivery.

Middleton is set to deliver her upcoming bundle of joy in luxury maternity suite in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington. Her room was has been under lockdown since March and guards do a regular sweep on the area.

"Security does regular sweeps of the room, then it’s resealed each time with tamper-proof tape. It's a high-security operation. Even the crawl space above the room is checked regularly," the source said. "Everything is planned down to the tiniest detail."

In addition, they also have "baby team" that includes the Duchess' mom, Carole Middleton. The group is "dedicated to making sure everything is ready, from media plans to security to hospital arrangements. There's a backup plan for everything."

Middleton is already on official maternity leave. She made her final engagement a few weeks back with Prince William in another Commonwealth event. The couple visited London's Olympic Park and SportsAid. They also watched a wheelchair basketball game, met the athletes and participated in a "Commonwealth Quiz" that tested their knowledge about the celebration.

Middleton was spotted with Prince William, Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royal family on Sunday for the Easter service. The Duke and Duchess were the last to arrive at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The mother of two wore a classic dark coat and matched it with a brown hat and nude pumps.

