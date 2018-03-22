Kate Middleton is scheduled to give birth to her third child in the coming weeks.

Prior to the baby’s arrival, CABA’s expert nutritionists at The Natural Alternative said that there are a few things the Duchess of Cambridge should avoid especially since she suffers from hyperemesis gravidarum (HG).

HG becomes even worse if the sugar level of the pregnant woman is extremely low. Due to this, the experts suggest that Middleton should not go without food for very long hours.

“Try grazing on a healthy snack every two hours,” the experts told Express.

The experts also said that it is important for Middleton to take her vitamins and supplements regularly. Some of the essential vitamins for pregnant women include folic acid, calcium, omega-3, and vitamin D.

“As well as a healthy diet, many expectant moms also turn to prenatal supplements to improve their chances of producing a healthy baby; but knowing what to take and why can be a minefield,” the experts explained.

Meanwhile, Middleton also made headlines recently after she hosted a symposium on early intervention, bringing together academics, practitioners and charities to better support the wellbeing of young children.

The Duchess of Cambridge was photographed in her bright green coat that looked similar to what Princess Diana once wore years ago.

During the symposium, the 36-year-old mom of two also announced her plans to create a long-term collaboration between experts and organizations to raise awareness on perinatal, maternal, and infant mental health.

“We all know how important childhood is; and how the early years shape us for life. We do need mental health support in primary schools before the biological changes and academic pressures of adolescence kick in. We also need to focus on parenting and family support,” she said.

Middleton was not joined by Prince William in her recent engagement. On Tuesday, the Duke of Cambridge knighted Ringo Starr and a few others at the Buckingham Palace. A day later, the Beatles drummer revealed that Prince William told him his wife is due to give birth “any minute now.”

Photo: Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images