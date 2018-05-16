Kate Middleton stepped out with her kids just days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted in Kensington Park Gardens, where she apparently took a walk with Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, Vanity Fair reported. Prince William's wife reportedly kept a low profile during their outing. She donned a brown gingham dress and sensible pumps. She also wore a pair of large black designer shades so the public would not notice her immediately.

Middleton was accompanied by her kids' nanny, Maria Borrallo, and three protection officers. The family enjoyed the spring sunshine so much that Princess Charlotte reportedly didn't want to go home.

According to an eyewitness, when Middleton left the park, her daughter walked toward the other direction. "No come this way, Charlotte," the royal mom-of-three was heard telling Prince George and Prince Louis' sister. Prince Charlotte reportedly complied and did what she was told.

The sighting comes just days before Prince Harry and Markle's highly anticipated royal wedding. Middleton, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are expected to attend the event.

Prince William will serve as Prince Harry's best man. Meanwhile, his kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are expected to be the pageboy and bridesmaid or flower girl.

"It is certainly expected that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are page boy and flower girl or bridesmaid," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.

"There is long royal tradition where royal children play key roles at weddings which is charming," he added.

Meanwhile, the duchess was not given any role at the royal wedding. According to an insider, Prince Harry and Markle wanted her to enjoy the event as they knew that she would be busy with her newborn.

"Frankly, Harry and Meghan are just happy that Kate will be there given she will only just have given birth," a source said. "They have told her there is no pressure on her to do anything, they just want her to enjoy the day."

There were rumors earlier that Middleton will be Markle's maid of honor. Apparently, the speculations were not true, and royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said he believes that this is just appropriate.

"It is pivotal in any wedding that nothing overshadows the bride and groom," Fitzwilliams said. "Kate is the future Queen Consort and it would not be appropriate for her to play a subsidiary role either. Even at her sister Pippa's wedding she was not Maid of Honour as Pippa so memorably was at hers."

