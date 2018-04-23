The world is expecting an update on Kate Middleton's labor and delivery for baby no. 3, and the palace will likely give it to the public.

The Duchess of Cambridge is expected to give birth "any minute" now. Thus, everyone is on the lookout for Prince William and Middleton's upcoming bundle of joy.

Based on how Middleton's first two pregnancies went, the palace will be giving an update when the royal mom goes on labor and after delivery, The Sun noted.

In 2013, when Prince George was about to arrive, it was the Clarence House that announced Middleton's admission to St. Mary's Hospital. They also confirmed that she was in the early stages of labor. After several hours, they announced Middleton's birth and that the baby was a boy.

In 2015, when The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were expecting Princess Charlotte, Kensington Palace announced when the Duchess was admitted to the hospital on Twitter. "HRH The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted at 06.00hrs to St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London and is in the early stages of labour," the post read.

A few weeks back, royal photographer Tim Rooke announced that the media will be camping outside the Lindo Wing in preparations for Middleton's delivery. However, the photographers will wait for Middleton's admission before they are allowed to take their positions in the area.

"Because it is a working hospital, nobody is allowed into those positions until we're told that the Duchess of Cambridge has been admitted," he explained.

When asked for the ideal photo on that momentous event, Rooke said that it would be a family portrait of the family of five.

"The ideal picture for us when they leave hospital is a family picture of William and the Duchess of Cambridge, George, Charlotte, and the new baby," he said. "That would be amazing, but we'll have to wait and see."

A few days back, Middleton was back in London after going back and forth in Bucklebury and Sandringham to visit her parents' home. According to reports, the Duchess is prepping for the arrival of her baby.

However, many believed that Middleton would be overdue as the case with her first two pregnancies. "Kate is due on St George's Day which is the 23rd of April," Emily Andrews said. "She was late with George and Charlotte but I would imagine the baby will be arriving in the last week of April."

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson