The countdown for the arrival of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s third child has begun. While the actual day wasn’t announced, the couple is expected to welcome royal baby no. 3 in April.

Kensington Palace first announced Middleton’s third pregnancy September 2017 and confirmed the Duchess of Cambridge was once again suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, severe morning sickness.

A little more than a month later, the palace stated she was due in the spring. At the time, a source close to Middleton revealed the royal had a rough first trimester but eventually began feeling well.

“She has such a rotten time during these early months but she’s out of the woods now and doing well. I think when you see it referred to as extreme morning sickness you don’t quite understand how debilitating it can be, but it truly is a grueling condition and can make it impossible to do anything else. All you can do is just rest. It requires constant medical care and can be a worrying time for any mum-to-be,” a source told E! News.

Although Kensington Palace shared the month Middleton is expected to deliver baby no. 3, there are some details about the pregnancy the royal couple has chosen to keep to themselves. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are already parents to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, have not revealed the gender of the baby.

However, that may be because they are also in the dark about the newest addition to their family. “William and Kate don’t know the sex of the baby so they’re rather looking forward to finding out,” a source told E! News.

“It’s very difficult to be totally prepared when you don’t know if it’s going to be a boy or a girl,” the insider continued.

Photo: Hannah McKay - Pool/Getty Images

Although the couple may be surprised once they finally meet their little one, Middleton has time to plan for the baby’s arrival. “Kate is now officially on maternity leave until the autumn and looking forward to welcoming the new baby,” the royal insider revealed.

“The whole family is excited, including the children, who are very much aware that they are about to welcome a new brother or sister.”

Middleton is expected to deliver her third child in the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Paddington hospital, where Prince George and Princess Charlotte were both born.

Even though a specific date for the baby’s arrival was not shared, Middleton will officially be a mother of three before attending Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Photo: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images