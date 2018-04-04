Meghan Markle may or may not wear a tiara during her wedding with Prince Harry. But if she decides to do so, it is impossible for her to wear Kate Middleton’s head accessory.

Cartier is currently hosting an exhibition in Australia, and the show will wrap up on July 22. One of the pieces being showcased at the event is Middleton’s Cartier “Halo” Tiara. She wore the headpiece on her wedding day in 2011.

“Cartier: The Exhibition at the National Gallery of Australia” is described as a breathtaking display of some of the world’s most exquisite jewelry. The exhibit will feature items from royal families, celebrities, and the massive Cartier collection.

“Never before have so many incredible diamonds, pearls, sapphires, emeralds, and other precious stones been seen in Australia,” the statement read.

Other items that are featured at the show include Grace Kelly’s engagement ring and Elizabeth Taylor’s 1951 platinum gold and Burmese ruby necklace.

Gerard Vaughan, the director of the gallery, said, “It is a collection of immeasurable quality and value, the likes of which have never been seen in this country before, and may never be again. Years of research and gentle persuasion will deliver an unforgettable experience for Australians.”

Since Markle won’t be able to wear Middleton’s tiara on her May 19 wedding day to Prince Charles, the former “Suits” star may consider other options.

The 36-year-old soon to be princess may wear the Spencer Tiara, which was used by Princess Diana on her wedding day. The tiara is currently being kept by Princess Diana’s brother Charles, the Earl of Spencer.

According to Marie Claire, Markle may also be loaned the Strathmore Rose Tiara, which was used by the late Queen Mother. Markle’s third option is the Lotus Flower tiara, which was given to the Queen Mother by her husband, George VI.

However, it is also possible that Markle will wear a new tiara just like what Middleton’s sister, Pippa Middleton, did on her wedding last year.

Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images