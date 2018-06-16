Kate Middleton has received a slew of gifts from Queen Elizabeth II ever since she married Prince William.

These presents are being revisited after it was reported that the Queen gave Meghan Markle jewelry to commemorate their first official engagement in Cheshire.

In 2011, the Queen gave Prince William and Middleton a house that sits on the Sandringham estate and was completely renovated. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lived in Anmer Hall for two years before they moved back to Kensington Palace.

Middleton also received jewelry from the monarch. Three months after her wedding to Prince William, Middleton was spotted in the Queen’s silver maple leaf brooch during their first official engagement together.

The Queen has also lent Middleton priceless jewels from her collection including diamond earrings and a special necklace given to the Queen for her own wedding several years ago.

In 2014, Middleton attended a black-tie gala at the National Portrait Gallery, where she was photographed in a Nizam of Hyderabad necklace. The jewelry featured 38 diamonds, 13 emerald cut diamonds, and a pear-shaped drop. In the same year, Middleton lent Middleton her platinum fern brooch.

As of late, the Queen has given and lent more items to Middleton than Markle. However, this is somewhat expected because the Duchess of Sussex just became an official member of the royal family less than a month ago.

During their trip to Cheshire, Markle was photographed wearing a stunning pair of pearl and diamond drop earrings.

There were also some rumors suggesting that the Queen gave Prince Harry and Markle the York Cottage after their wedding. However, Marlene Koenig, a royal expert, denied the reports.

“This story is utter nonsense. I was at Sandringham nearly 3 weeks ago, asked one of the security people, was told no. The house is the estate office for Sandringham, also right on the tourist path (lake walk) no security. I took these photos from another side of small lake,” Koenig tweeted.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson