Jan Moir, a journalist for the Daily Mail, recently defended Princes William and Harry after they were dubbed as dim dolts by royal critics.

Throughout the past couple of months, Prince Harry’s fiancée, Meghan Markle, has been criticized by a lot of people. Some called her a gold digger for wanting to wed the 33-year-old prince.

A similar thing happened to Kate Middleton after her engagement to Prince William was announced a couple of years ago. Even though she wasn’t called a gold digger, the 36-year-old mom of three was accused of marrying Prince William for his position.

But Moir believes otherwise. He said that the insults that Markle and Middleton have received over the years are not only demeaning; they are also offensive to Prince Harry and Prince William.

“What are William and Harry? A couple of dim-bulb dots incapable of thinking for themselves whenever a pretty girl crosses their path? Defenseless baby-boy turtles scrambling for safety of the sea, only to be picked off on the beach by a brace of carrion with excellent blow-dries and devious smiles? Call me old-fashioned, yes, call me naïve, but I believe in true love and also that it truly is a love-match for both couples,” Moir wrote.

The journalist is convinced that Markle and Prince Harry cannot easily fake their connection. She noted the way the couple has sat down for interviews. Markle looks at Prince Harry fondly, and their body language also suggests that they have strong feelings for each other.

Moir said that the same connection was evident with Prince William and Middleton especially after they made their royal baby debut with Prince Louis on April 23.

“They are a less demonstrative, more controlled couple than Meghan and Harry, schooled in the discipline of public appearances. Yet there was something in the way William reached back to take his wife’s hand as they walked towards the car that was tender and touching. And real,” Moir noted.

At the end of the day, Middleton and Prince William are as good for each other as Prince Harry and Markle are.

Photo: Getty Images/Toby Melville - WPA Pool