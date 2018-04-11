Katie Cassidy has opened up about her encounter with Prince Harry.

The "Arrow" actress confessed that she met Meghan Markle's fiancé in Miami back in 2014. However, Cassidy declined to hang out with the royal. "I was just there with some of my girlfriends, we had just finished shooting ['Arrow'], we were on vacation," Cassidy told Entertainment Tonight. "He had come with some of his friends ... one of his friends, I think, was getting married, so he was a part of the bachelor party. They were sorta on a bachelor weekend, and they were, like, 'Hey. You guys should come out with us.'"

During the encounter, Cassidy was single, while two of her companions were married. Meanwhile, Prince Harry was also single as he had just broken up with his ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas.

"[The bachelor party guys] were like, 'You guys should come out with us tonight,'" Cassidy continued. "I was like, 'Uh, no. With all due respect, Prince Harry, that's the last thing I'm gonna do -- be photographed.'"

"Not that I have anything against him -- he's wonderful and lovely -- but, you know, I've also been 'on my own merit' type of girl ... not necessarily just the daughter of [David] or 'Harry's girl.' I have my own identity," the "Gossip Girl" actress explained.

Although Cassidy was reluctant to be involved with Prince Harry, she has nothing but sweet words to say about Markle's groom-to-be. In fact, she finds the prince lovely and kind. Prince Harry still greeted them the following day when they met again even after they declined his friends' invitation.

In related news, a body language expert recently claimed that Prince Harry and Markle's actions show they have great harmony and compatibility with each other. However, the expert also said that the "Horrible Bosses" star had a "tensed" and "distanced" relationship with ex-husband Trevor Engelson. According to Elizabeth Kuhnke, the producer was more in love with the actress than she was with him.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle will be featured in a graphic novel titled "The Royals: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle." The book is available in three versions and is published by U.S.-based TidalWave Productions.

Photo: Getty Images/Joe Scarnici