Love is sweeter the second time around. This certainly seems to be the case for “American Idol” judge Katy Perry and her ex-boyfriend, “The Lord of the Rings” star Orlando Bloom, since the two have seemingly rekindled their romance.

When ET caught up with Perry and her fellow “American Idol” judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan on Monday night, they discussed romance and the possibility of dating a contestant.

“Yes, Katy’s like that,” Bryan jokingly teased. “She totally could.”

But Perry said she’s not open to dating other guys right now. “No, I’m sorry I have been spoken for and speak for myself. And I’m very happy!”

When host Lauren Zima pressed on, “You’re spoken for right now?” Perry did not bat an eyelash. “Yeah, girl, of course I am!”

“Are you a Mrs. Broom?” Zima continued to ask as she referred to an Instagram Story posted by Perry wherein she’s holding a picture of Bloom that was captioned “Orlando Broom.”

“No, I’m not a Mrs. Broom,” she replied before winking at the camera.

The two broke up back in Feb. 2017 after a year of dating. But just last month, Perry left a flirty message on Bloom’s shirtless Instagram photo. “Oh hey! I was actually looking for a washboard to do my laundry on,” she teased.

A source even said earlier that the two old flames were giving their relationship a “second chance.”

“The time they spend together alone is a way for them to build a new healthy relationship that is not under the eyes of their fans and the world,” the source said. “They both live very busy lives and have carefully made a plan to give their love a second chance.”

As far as ex-boyfriends go, Perry has dated a few well-known personalities. During an earlier talk with James Corden on “The Late Late Show,” Perry confessed that out of all her ex-boyfriends, Mayer was her best lover. “Working on the notion that they’re all good,” Perry ranked Mayer as her No. 1, followed by Bloom. Diplo ranked last. Photo: Getty Images/Jason Kempin