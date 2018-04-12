San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard will be traded to the Boston Celtics in the offseason, according to Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade.

Leonard has missed all but nine games for the Spurs this season after suffering a quadriceps injury in January. Despite being expected back in action in mid-March, the 26-year-old's return keeps getting delayed as there is no update on an actual comeback date with the playoffs beginning this weekend.

ESPN reported last month Spurs players were frustrated with Leonard's prolonged absence as the team's results were suffering, and implored him to return in a players-only meeting.

In addition, there seems to be further tension after former Spurs player Stephen Jackson attacked Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili as well as head coach Gregg Popovich for their comments and handling of Leonard's injury situation.

The recent developments sparked speculation that Leonard will leave the San Antonio franchise in the offseason as the fact he is reportedly being courted by a number of teams, with the Celtics touted as a potential location, seems to indicate the five-time champions are open to a trade.

According to Yahoo Sports insider Jordan Schultz, Wade believes the potentially toxic relationship between Leonard and the Spurs front office will lead to the move, adding how it was odd the 2014 NBA Finals most valuable player is yet to say anything in public.

Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

"Yeah, that [Wade believing Leonard goes to the Celtics] was really surprising," Schultz said on the Dan Patrick show on Wednesday of his conversation with Wade. "His [Wade] thought process was something is really wrong there. It's so toxic and severed there between the front office and Kawhi Leonard that it might really be at the point of no return."

"He said something that struck me. He's essentially heard Kawhi Leonard say two words. For a great superstar calibre player who is entering his prime, do you recall a time where a, the relationship with the front office was this bad and b, where nobody really knows what the guy is thinking. Wouldn't it have behooved him to come out and say 'Everything is okay' or at least something so we know where he's at but he hasn't done that and I think that's probably been the biggest surprise even for a guy like Dwyane Wade."

According to Spurs forward Danny Green, however, there is no tension between the players and Leonard. He added everyone has his back and supports him, though he has no idea about the front office.

"I can say from our team and from their perspective and standpoint, I can speak for most of them, there is no odds," Green said. "We're not at odds with him. I don't know about the front office, I don't know about family issues or whatever that is."

With three losses in their final five regular season games, the Spurs dropped to the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and will now face reigning champions the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs.