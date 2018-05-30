Kendall Jenner is making headlines once again, but this time it isn’t about landing an upscale modeling campaign. Instead, the focus is on her love life. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is reportedly dating Ben Simmons months after her breakup with Blake Griffin.

Jenner, who rarely comments on her relationships, has been spotted out with the Philadelphia 76ers player on several occasions, and it appears the two have been enjoying their time together.

A source told Page Six that Jenner and Simmons have been dating “for a few weeks.” Earlier this week, the two were reportedly seen grabbing a bite to eat at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Prior to that, the two spent time together in New York City at Vandal where they were accompanied by a group of friends. During their outing, the new couple did their best to maintain their privacy.

Photo: Yann Coatsaliou/AFP/Getty Images

“Security measures seemed to have been taken to ensure Kendall and Ben enjoyed their night hassle free,” a witness revealed.

“They were smiling the night away with their friends,” the onlooker added.

News of Jenner’s romance with Simmons comes months after reports she and Griffin were beginning to fizzle. “Right now, it’s on and off and they still talk and see each other when their schedules allow it,” an insider told E! News in February.

The couple also faced several relationship challenges including his trade from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons and a palimony suit with his ex Brynn Cameron, which Jenner was dragged into.

“Being traded from Los Angeles to Detroit so abruptly was just a total shock for Blake, and now this lawsuit Brynn filed, well, it’s taking a toll on his relationship with Kendall,” a source told Us Weekly.

Prior to dating Jenner, Simmons was in a relationship with Tinashe. In March, the “2 On” singer confirmed her romance with the athlete to Billboard. “He’s like my full boyfriend, I guess,” she told the publication.

“Yeah, you heard it here first … It was official before it was on the ‘Gram; that was just when everyone else found out,” she said at the time.

Even though the two have split, Simmons and Tinashe still follow one another on Instagram. Although the singer has several photos of the two still up on her page, there are no longer traces of the “Joyride” artist on the NBA player’s account.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images