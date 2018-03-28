The defending NBA champions are close to finally looking like a title-contending roster. While Steph Curry remains sidelined with a Grade 2 MCL sprain, three star players are set to make their return after missing games with minor injuries.

Kevin Durant is "probable" for Thursday's home matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks after being sidelined two weeks with an incomplete rib cartilage fracture.

Draymond Green was expected to return Tuesday from a pelvic contusion but instead missed the home game against the Indiana Pacers due to illness.

“We anticipated having to rest him at times this year, trying to pace him and get him through the season and that’s what we’ve done,” head coach Stever Kerr said of Green. “But there’s been a couple of extra things that maybe we didn’t foresee.”

Klay Thompson, who has been nursing a thumb injury to his shooting hand, won't play against the Bucks but could be in uniform Saturday in a road game against the Sacramento Kings. The 28-year-old resumed shooting this week but the Warriors have decided to not rush him back.

Klay Thompson: "I'll be back soon. One or two more games." Credits the group playing: "Their defense was great tonight, just their effort. They play with great effort, and that's all we ask for." — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) March 28, 2018

Forward Omri Casspi continues to recover from an ankle injury he suffered on March 16. He has been listed as "questionable" for the Thursday's game but it's possible he could return Saturday or in a home game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Two swingmen, Patrick McCaw (bruised back) and Nick Young (knee), both played in the 92-81 loss to the Pacers. Reserve center Jordan Bell re-sprained his ankle Tuesday but he said it was re-taped and "fine."

Kerr on Sunday told reporters that he doesn't expect Curry back for the first round of the playoffs, which will begin on April 14.

"There's no way he's playing in the first round," Kerr said. "There's no way. I mean, he'll be re-evaluated in three weeks. So, yeah, we have to be ready to play without him and see how he's coming along."

