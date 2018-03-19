Disgraced “House of Cards” star Kevin Spacey has received nothing but hate and criticism after he was exposed by “Star Trek: Discovery” star Anthony Rapp of sexual assault.

Several other individuals also came forward after that revelation and accused Spacey with sexual assault and misconduct. Because of these, Spacey was booted out from the Netflix series “House of Cards” and lost several other movie projects.

However, there are some individuals who actually feel bad for Spacey. One of them is two-time Laurence Olivier Award winner and four-time nominee Anthony Sher, who hopes Spacey would be given a second chance in Hollywood. Otherwise, his talent would go to waste.

“I hope so, because he’s an absolutely tremendous actor and if, I guess, in the past we have forgiven people's personal weaknesses it’s a tremendous loss to acting,” he told Emily Maitlis of Newsnight.

He is not the only one who feels that way. Alec Baldwin, who now hosts the new program, “Sundays with Alec Baldwin,” also offered his sympathies to the fallen “House of Cards” star.

“It’s always so sad to watch people self-destruct. Even though they’re horrible people, some of them. Like Kevin Spacey,” said Baldwin. “I love Kevin, but Kevin was a big fan of [Kevin]. Kevin was the president of Kevin’s fan club.”

“Fame was so important to [Spacey]. He loved being recognized. And now, it’s the opposite,” he continued. “It’s going to be a death sentence for him. He’s almost going to come out of there and go, ‘Please, don’t look at me. And I don’t want you to remember me.’ It’s going to be very, very ugly for him now.”

Other stars have their own opinions of Spacey’s predicament. Joel Kinnaman, his co-star in “House of Cards,” said during an interview on the Swedish talk show “Skavlan” that he already received warnings from friends that Spacey likes to prey on guys. “I have five or six friends I know who have told stories about Kevin about when they were young and had just arrived in Hollywood,” he shared. Photo: Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown