Lamar Odom reportedly wants Khloe Kardashian back after news broke that Tristan Thompson cheated on the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians“ star. The former NBA player is said to be deeply concerned about the welfare of his pregnant ex-wife.

A source close to Odom, 38, told Us Weekly on Wednesday that he was quite anxious after hearing the reports and seeing all the videos and photos of Thompson’s lewd acts with other women. The former athlete is said to be thinking of getting back with Kardashian, who is most likely having a very difficult time amid the cheating scandal and her pregnancy.

“[He] is very concerned to read the reports that Tristan has cheated on Khloe,” the source said, before disclosing that Odom is willing to rekindle his romance with his ex. “Lamar would absolutely get back together with Khloe.”

The source went on to say that Odom now knows how to value Kardashian since he is in a much better place. He also acknowledges the mistakes he made when he was still together with the E! personality. “[He] realizes he wasn’t the best person he could be while they were together,” the source noted.

Odom now wants to reach out to Kim Kardashian’s sister because of the highly publicized scandal Thompson is facing. However, Odom doesn’t want to interfere right away because Kardashian is now so close to giving birth to her baby girl.

“It’s incredibly upsetting for Lamar, and he wants to call her but doesn’t have a phone number for Khloe,” the source explained. “He could call Kris, but doesn’t want to [intrude] because she is about to give birth.”

Another insider close to Odom reiterated the same thing when interviewed by People. “Lamar feels terrible for Khloe. He wasn’t sure if he should reach out and see how she’s doing. He feels for her,” the insider said.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s family is reportedly heading to Cleveland where she’s currently staying and giving birth. A source familiar with the matter divulged to TMZ that Kardashian’s mom, Kris, and her sisters are coming to her side to lend support as she faces the cheating scandal and the imminent birth of her first child.

Kris Jenner already flew out on Wednesday morning, while Kim and the rest of the family are scheduled to head there Thursday and Friday. The source noted that everyone in the family is now upset with Thompson since they were in the dark about his infidelity until early this week.

Photo: Getty Images/Greg Doherty