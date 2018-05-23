Despite the tumultuous past couple of weeks she endured, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian is looking forward to the future with an optimistic outlook.

Sure, her boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson might have cheated on her, but that doesn’t mean Khloe would just give him up and deprive her daughter, True Thompson, of his father.

In fact, Khloe has already forgiven him and they are together - stronger than ever. A source close to the reality star even said that Khloe sees wedding bells in their future.

“Khloe wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet,” the source told People. “She does talk about a future with Tristan, though. She believes they can figure things out and have a happy life together. True is doing great, too. And Kris [Jenner] is so proud of all her grandkids. She constantly shows pictures of all the babies.”

Thompson is on the same page, because he “wants them to be together” and has admitted that his behavior was “completely wrong.”

Since Khloe has decided to keep Thompson in her life, her family and friends are being careful about what they say about the basketball player.

When news of his infidelity first surfaced, Khloe’s sister, Kim, made her feelings known about him on TV and unfollowed him on social media.

During a pre-taped appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Kim said that Thompson’s infidelity has really put their family on a tight spot. On one hand, they’re all upset with Thompson because of what he did. But on the other hand, they cannot lash out at him for the sake of baby True.

“Poor Khloe… Like I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so [expletive] up. We really were rooting for Khloe and we still are, you know, she’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over,” she said.

But she backtracked her statements after Khloe forgave Thompson. During an appearance on “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” host Ryan Seacrest asked Kim if there’s any part of her that is rooting for Khloe and Thompson.

She smiled and replied, “Yeah, I mean… OK, last time I went on TV and I answered some questions about her I got blocked on social media—and not from Khloe. So, I’m going to...yes, I’m always rooting for her. I’m always rooting for love. I’m always rooting for families.” Photo: Getty Images/Angela Weiss