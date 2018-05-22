Khloe Kardashian is working out to get back into shape after delivering her baby.

On Monday, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star took to Snapchat and shared a series of videos featuring her post-baby figure just five weeks after delivery. In the clip, the 33-year-old reality star lifted up her black long-sleeved to flaunt her bare stomach as she prepared to heed the gym.

"The beginning parts of working out kind of suck because you're pushing your body so hard, you're so tired, and you're trying to get back into your rhythm," she said (via People).

"It's much more difficult than I think you expect it to be. I've been working out for 11 days now, I feel really good, but tired. My body is sore because it's re-waking itself back up," Kardashian continued.

The "KUWTK" star also addressed the criticism she received on social media for accusing her of being too focus on her body. Kardashian admitted that she's "annoyed" about it.

"What I'm annoyed about is that I've read a couple of times on Twitter that, you know, they feel that I'm focusing too much on my body, but the truth is, I've worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant and that's my sanctuary and something I love to do," she explained.

According to Kardashian she wanted to return to her rhythm. She also recognized that working out would never be that easy because she has a baby to look after. But she's willing to find time to exercise.

"Just because I have a baby, doesn't mean I have to stop doing the things that I love, and I love working out and getting my mind right. I've been craving these workouts," she said.

Even during Kardashian's pregnancy, she has been very open about her desire to return to her pre-baby body. "I'm more encouraged by how, after the baby comes, I'm going to work off every pound. I'm actually really excited to get my body back. I can't wait!" she wrote on her app.

She continued to work out while she was expecting but modified her routine as she could no longer go as hard as before. She avoided the more intense workouts and her pre-workout energy drinks.

Kardashian confessed that during pregnancy, her workout was not the same. But she was happy as she was able to keep herself mentally strong.

In related news, Kardashian's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was caught with multiple women just days before she gave birth. A source told Us Weekly, that after the scandal, the two are "fully back together."

Photo: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison